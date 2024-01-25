A whopping R120 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs this Friday

The Powerball jackpot for Friday is a whopping R120 million, guaranteed. According to National Lottery operator Ithuba the Powerball has rolled over for the 19th time, “leading to the creation of this extraordinary jackpot sum.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are beyond excited to present our participants with the opportunity to win an awe-inspiring R120 million. “This jackpot stands as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to enhancing the National Lottery experience and making dreams come true for our players. Ithuba reminded its players that all winners over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling and that all winnings are tax-free.

Last year, another Powerball of a similar magnitude was won by two people on October 17, 2023. The R128 million Powerball jackpot was won after 20 consecutive roll-overs. Two people picked the winning numbers, and each walked away with an amount of R64,460,746.18.

Both winners purchased their tickets via the online banking platforms, Absa and FNB. One of the winners said he planned on building a business, a dream he nurtured for years, and investing a significant amount of his winnings. At the time, he said, “I've always felt deep down that I would win one day. It's a sentiment my father, also a passionate National Lottery player, used to express often.”