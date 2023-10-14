According to National Lottery operator, Ithuba, the massive jackpot rolled over for the 19th time.

There were no winners ion Friday in the massive R118 million Powerball jackpot .

From the draw sheet supplied by Ithuba, two people had chosen five correct numbers and will each walk away with R387,639.80.

The next Powerball jackpot, on October 17, is estimated at a whopping R128million.

In addition the Powerball Plus jackpot was not won.