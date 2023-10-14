There were no winners ion Friday in the massive R118 million Powerball jackpot.
According to National Lottery operator, Ithuba, the massive jackpot rolled over for the 19th time.
From the draw sheet supplied by Ithuba, two people had chosen five correct numbers and will each walk away with R387,639.80.
The next Powerball jackpot, on October 17, is estimated at a whopping R128million.
In addition the Powerball Plus jackpot was not won.
This will be the 21st consecutive roll-over and the next Powerball Plus jackpot is estimated at R62million.
Explaining the process of the draw, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the winning numbers are not picked by a “human hand”.
“They are meticulously chosen during the Official Draw process by a Random Number Generator, ensuring absolute fairness and transparency,” she said.
“This process takes place with the utmost precision immediately after the ticket sales close at 8.30pm, sealing the fate of countless potential winners.”
Mabuza said the winning numbers, selected by the impartial Random Number Generator, are transformed into an enthralling TV Draw Show after 9pm.
