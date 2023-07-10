Joburg mom bags Powerball jackpot, plans to install solar panels to combat load shedding

The winter holidays just got sweeter for a Johannesburg mother who bagged almost R4 million in the Powerball jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the woman who lives in Springs, won an amount of R3,982,072.10 from the July 4 draw.

She played via the Standard Bank banking app. “While her usual routine involved purchasing tickets and having any winnings deposited directly into her bank account, this time, she received an unexpected SMS notification that led to the realisation of her incredible fortune. “The lucky winner, whose identity has been withheld for security reasons, couldn't contain her excitement upon discovering the magnitude of her winnings,” said Ithuba in a statement.

Ithuba said that with her newfound “financial injection” the winner plans on installing solar panels at her business premises. “Recognising the importance of an uninterrupted power supply in her daily life and business, she views this as both a necessity and a luxurious convenience that will keep load shedding at bay,” Ithuba said. In congratulating the winner, Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba said: “We are thrilled to see yet another life transformed through the Powerball game.