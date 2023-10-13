Listen up! A whopping R118 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight

The Powerball jackpot for Friday night is an estimated R118 million. National Lottery, Ithuba said the jackpot has sky-rocketed to this amount after 18 consecutive roll-overs.

“We are over the moon to present South African players with the extraordinary opportunity to seize a life-altering sum,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said. “Our dedication to delivering heart-pounding thrills while contributing to our nations greater good knows no bounds.” Explaining the process, Mabuza said the winning numbers are not picked by a “human hand”.

“They are meticulously chosen during the Official Draw process by a Random Number Generator, ensuring absolute fairness and transparency,” she said. “This process takes place with the utmost precision immediately after the ticket sales close at 8.30pm, sealing the fate of countless potential winners.” Mabuza said the winning numbers, selected by the impartial Random Number Generator, are transformed into an enthralling TV Draw Show after 9pm.