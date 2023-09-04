Second time lucky for Lotto Plus winner who bagged R26 million jackpot

A 55-year-old man who won a life-changing R26 million Lotto jackpot is no stranger to winning. In 2015, the man walked away with R136,000 from the Powerball jackpot according to the National Lottery Ithuba.

But this time he walked away with R26,301,914.25 from the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from the August 30 draw. The winning ticket was purchased using the Standard Bank platform. The winner, a father of three, expressed profound gratitude to Ithuba for the incredible financial windfall and the free financial and trauma counselling services offered to him.

“I cannot thank Ithuba enough for the invaluable insights provided through their financial and trauma counselling services,” he said. “This support has given me the knowledge and confidence to invest and spend my winnings wisely." In addition to sharing his gratitude, the winner revealed his secret to lottery success.

"I change my numbers and play three times a week." In congratulating the winner Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said, “Witnessing how our financial and trauma counselling services have impacted this fortunate winner's life is heart-warming. “We congratulate him on his well-deserved victory and wish him continued success." Last week, two people bagged R2,780,724.70. in the Lotto jackpot.