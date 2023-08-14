A 70-year-old man bags R49.9 million Powerball jackpot

A pensioner is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging almost R50 million in the Powerball jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said it was delighted to announce that the 70-year-old pensioner won R49,934,523 from the August 8 draw.

The winner purchased their winning ticket via the FNB banking platform. “The pensioner opted for a Quick Pick ticket with a wager of R15,” said Ithuba in a statement. Like many other jackpot winners, the man said he intends to secure a future for his family.

"This prize gives me the means to secure a comfortable future for my family. “My three children and four grandchildren will now have the opportunity to live comfortably and without financial worries. It's a dream come true to know that they will be taken care of,” he said. The pensioner expressed his gratitude to Ithuba for their assistance and guidance during the prize claim process.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner. "We are humbled to have played a role in enabling this winner to provide a secure and comfortable future for his family,” Mabuza said. “The National Lottery is about creating opportunities that touch lives and make lasting differences. This win exemplifies that mission," she said.