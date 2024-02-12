PICS: Arrested man among seven killed as SAPS vehicle and Renault sedan crash in Limpopo

Seven people lost their lives on Sunday morning, when a police Toyota Hilux bakkie collided with a Renault sedan along the R101 between Mookgophong and Mokopane, in the Waterberg District of Limpopo. The seven people who died include five people who were travelling in the Renault sedan, and two people who were in the SA Police Service (SAPS) vehicle.

The people who died in the SAPS vehicle include a police officer and an arrested suspect who was being transported. “According to reports, a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota light delivery van, which was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Seven people including a police officer and an arrested suspect died when a SAPS bakkie collided with a Renault sedan. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety “All five people from the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS Toyota light delivery van, a police officer and a suspect perished on the scene.”

Five people travelling in this Renault sedan where killed in a crash with a marked SAPS bakkie. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety The driver of the SAPS vehicle, a sergeant, was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving medical attention. “The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated,” said Ledwaba. Five people travelling in this Renault sedan where killed in a crash with a marked SAPS bakkie. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the surviving police sergeant, based in Naboomspruit, a speedy recovery.