PICS: Arrested man among seven killed as SAPS vehicle and Renault sedan crash in Limpopo

Seven people lost their lives on Sunday morning, when a police Toyota Hilux bakkie collided with a Renault sedan along the R101 between Mookgophong and Mokopane, in the Waterberg District of Limpopo.
The seven people who died include five people who were travelling in the Renault sedan, and two people who were in the SA Police Service (SAPS) vehicle.
The people who died in the SAPS vehicle include a police officer and an arrested suspect who was being transported.
“According to reports, a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota light delivery van, which was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.
“All five people from the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS Toyota light delivery van, a police officer and a suspect perished on the scene.”
The driver of the SAPS vehicle, a sergeant, was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.
“The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated,” said Ledwaba.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the surviving police sergeant, based in Naboomspruit, a speedy recovery.
Police said the of the people who perished at the scene will be released as soon as their next of kin are notified.
Last month, IOL reported that six African National Congress supporters died when the bus they were travelling in crashed at Magoebaskloof near Tzaneen, in Limpopo. The bus was on its way to Mbombela, Mpumalanga for the ruling party's 112th anniversary celebrations.
IOL