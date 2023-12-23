PICS: Travellers heading to Mozambique die in Mpumalanga crash, while another accident claims three more lives

At least nine people died in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning. The first crash happened when a sedan and a SUV collided head-on along the N4 toll road near Vosman.

“The deceased include both drivers and one passenger. The SUV had two occupants, a male and a female. The victims were certified dead at the scene,” according to the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi. “In another crash, six people were killed at the scene when the minibus they were travelling in overturned on R38 Road between Barberton and Manzana early on Saturday.” Six people died when a minibus from Joburg, which was heading to Mozambique crashed, and in another incident three people were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed with a sedan in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied It is suspected that the driver lost control of the minibus, and as a result, it overturned and rolled several times down the mountain.

Goods at the scene where six people perished in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied Numerous people travelling in the minibus sustained injuries ranging from serious to slight and they were transported to the nearby Barberton Hospital. “The minibus was pulling a trailer at the time of the crash. The minibus was ferrying people from Johannesburg to Mozambique. The two crashes are being investigated.” Six people perished when a minibus from Joburg, which was heading to Mozambique crashed, and in another incident three people were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed with a sedan in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has appealed to motorists to be cautious amid rising fatal crashes reported in the province.

Shongwe called on motorists to be calmer and to also avoid excessive speeding. Motorists travelling long distances have been urged to rest sufficiently to suppress fatigue. "We have noted most deadly crashes occur at night and during the early morning hours. Some of these crashes, we believe, are attributable to fatigue,” said Shongwe. “Therefore, motorists must rest sufficiently along the way when undertaking long journeys.”

The provincial MEC has extended “heartfelt” condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured travellers a speedy recovery. Authorities in Limpopo are appealing for caution as more people pass through the borders heading to Botswana and Zimbabwe. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media Earlier on Saturday, IOL reported that traffic authorities in Limpopo issued a warning of heavy traffic still expected to hit the N1 freeway northbound towards Polokwane, Makhado, up to Musina. “Motorists should expect delays and be patient at Kranskop, Nyl, and Capricorn toll-gates. Impatient travellers at toll-gates are warned against driving on the yellow lane or the wrong side of the road at these points, as this causes more congestion, delays, and even accidents,” said Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene.