Pit bulls who allegedly mauled Port Alfred woman taken to SPCA for ‘safe keeping’ by owner

Durban - The pit bulls allegedly responsible for mauling a Port Alfred woman to death were taken to them for “safekeeping”, the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), has said. NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair told Times Live that the dogs were taken to the SPCA by their owners.

Nair said there was no confirmation that the three pit bulls were behind the attack. “The case is still under investigation.” On Sunday morning, Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was on her way to work when she was mauled.

Police said Gaga died before medical help could arrive. The attack took place on Alfred Road just before 8am. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the dogs were confiscated by the SCPA on Monday, a day after the attack.

“The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing.” She said an inquest had been opened. This week, the government on its social media platforms urged owners of vicious animals such as pit bulls to take extra care of their dogs.

