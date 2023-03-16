Political analyst unpacks reasons why we should take Monday’s national shutdown seriously

Amid growing calls for calm before Monday’s national shutdown, a political expert believes the EFF’s event should be taken seriously. Speaking to IOL, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said it was an indication that all was not well in the country.

“The structure of the economy shows that the relationship between the haves and the have-nots is a relationship of power. If you look at the people on the margins of the economy, you can see the poverty, inequality and unemployment, and this poses a threat to our democracy. We are sitting on a ticking bomb and what compounds this is the issue of power.” Breakfast said he disagreed with the EFF calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. It should raise its concerns in Parliament. He said that while people had their own views about the findings of the Phala Phala investigation preliminary report, the EFF should rein in its concerns and adopt a wait-and-see approach.

“The issue is playing out in the legal space and while people have different views about it, the ruling could go either way.” Breakfast said political parties should be allowed to express their views on issues of blackouts, poverty and inequality. Earlier this week, amid the EFF’s threats of violence aimed at businesses that remained open on the day, the business community pleaded with Ramaphosa to intervene.

Breakfast said people should also consider poverty, unemployment and inequality as violence. The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said plans were in place ahead of Monday’s protest. “We want to assure everyone in the country that the 20th of March will be a normal business day. We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry – land, sea and air – will be operational,” the cluster said.