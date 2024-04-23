Powerball Plus jackpot winner to travel to the US to meet his grandchild for the first time

A Powerball Plus winner who bagged almost R3 million has wasted no time in making his dreams of meeting his granddaughter in person for the first time come true. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner purchased his winning ticket at an Engen Garage in Bedfordview.

He spent R45 on a ticket and manually selected his numbers. Speaking to Ithuba, the winner, who was in the company of his wife, said that winning this money will allow him and his wife to see their daughter, whom they haven’t seen in five years. “Our daughter stays overseas, so we have not seen her in five years due to lack of finances.

“What’s worse, she has a daughter that we have never met. “We will use a portion of this money to travel to the Unites States to see our daughter for the first time in years, and meet our grandchild for the first time. “We want to buy a special gift for the little one, not sure what yet, but something meaningful, that represents Africa, so that she always remembers that she has people who love her on the other side of the world.”

That same draw yielded a Powerball jackpot winner of over R13 million. Ithuba said the winner had not come forward and the ticket was purchased at a Shoprite Checkers in Limpopo. The person spent R60 on a ticket and opted to select their number manually.