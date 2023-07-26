Side hustle Wednesday: 5 ways to make extra randelas this winter

This year’s winter has brought extreme cold, floods and even snow or sleet in certain parts of the country. Amid the load shedding crisis, many South Africans are struggling to find affordable ways to stay warm, cook and have hot water.

If you are an entrepreneurial individual, this might bring the opportunity to provide reasonable solutions and ease the burden that many in the country feel. Here are five side hustle you can pursue: Become a professional cuddle mate

You read that right, some companies pay individuals who provide cuddling services to their patrons. One such company is Pro Cuddling SA. According to the business, it has safeguards in place to ensure that you would be safe during these sessions. “This includes embracing the client in a consensual and non-sexual manner. This means that the nature of the relationship to the client(s) is non-committal,” said the organisation.

Offer portable heaters for sale The winter has brought with it very low weather in certain sections of the country. South Africans will require alternate heating alternatives during rolling blackouts. As a result, you may sell rechargeable and portable warmers to assist consumers withstand the severe winter temperatures and load shedding.

Provide load-shedding bulbs When there is electricity, these backup bulbs operate similarly to ordinary LED lights. When there is a power outage, the bulb will automatically take power from its internal battery. The battery will automatically recharge when power is restored. These are beneficial for folks who neglect to replenish their LED lights’ batteries.

Such things will always be popular in the country. You may make a lot of money with this side business if you know who to sell to. Install solar panels Almost the entire year, South Africa enjoys plenty of sunshine. Having a renewable energy source is advantageous not just for coping with load shedding, but also because it is environmentally friendly.

To learn how to install the panels for this side hustle, you will need patience and time. However, as more people invest in renewable energy, you will reap the benefits. Offer solar power banks for sale The significance of solar energy cannot be overstated. Not only is electricity a contemporary need, but it is also pricey. You'll be able to fix two difficulties with this side hustle.