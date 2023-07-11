South Africans to dabble between Stage 4 and Stage 3 load shedding

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday announced Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until 5am on Wednesday, thereafter Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented. The ailing parastatal said these stages of load shedding will be in place until further notice.

“The reduced generation capacity as well as the high sustained demand for electricity (about 33,000MW), has required the extensive use of Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) and pump storage generation over the past 36 hours,” Eskom acting spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said. “To preserve the emergency reserves, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Wednesday. “Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 2pm, followed by Stage 4 load shedding from 2pm until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will continue to be implemented daily until further notice,” she said.

Breakdowns have increased to 16,313 MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is reduced to 3,478 MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Matla, and Medupi power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. “The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said.