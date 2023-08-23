A 20-year-old Hillbrow, Johannesburg resident won a whopping R22,463,200.90 in the Lotto jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba said he won the jackpot from the August 19 draw.

In a statement, Ithuba said the winner spent R40 on the winning ticket and opted to select his numbers manually. It was not his first winning streak. In the past, he pocketed R11,000, Ithuba said. Speaking shortly after his win, the winner said:

"I always believed I could win the jackpot, as I've seen other players win. Persistence truly pays off.“ With the substantial prize money, the young winner is eager to channel his newfound wealth into wise investments, particularly in property. He also intends on planning wisely so that his future is secure. The winner said his winning formula was consistently playing Lotto with the same numbers each time.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are overjoyed to witness yet another life-changing moment created through the National Lottery. “This success story underscores the life-enhancing impact the National Lottery can have. We wish the winner all the best as they embark on this new chapter, and we look forward to supporting their dreams and aspirations." Last week Ithuba announced that one person won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the August 16 draw.