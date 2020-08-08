’This woman changed my life when I had given up’

IOL reader Life Ndlovu has nominated Mrs Kubeshini Govender for our #SheIsMyRock competition. Read her tribute below: This woman changed my life when I had given up on my life. Life was throwing lemons at me from all angles. My self esteem was extremely low. I met her at Cape Teacher Leadership Institute. She is a Western Cape education officer. I was vulnerable, not looking good at all. But she came down to my level when I asked to share my story with her. She listened with much love and care. She gave me her number when she left. She continued to guide and counsel me until I discovered myself. She has moved me from pit to palace. At my work I was the least because of my vulnerability, now I am well respected and I have also transferred the skills I learnt from her to other people. She has even helped me financially out of her pocket during that time. She has recently sourced socks, pants and sanitary items for nearly 1 000 girls at our school that come from disadvantaged families.

She has supported many women to become leaders. She has helped me to study further and I am a better person because of her.

I have no enough words to describe this outstanding woman. She definitely needs recognition.

During this lockdown she takes her time to cook for the homeless.

She has also helped our disadvantaged school by sourcing story books for each and every learner.

My family was under stress when I got Covid-19, she gave my children emotional support.

She also helped me and my other colleagues who were also on quarantine to get counselling through Metropolitan.

May the Lord bless her more.

Thank you.

Kind regards

Mrs Life Ndlovu

