Three suspects, including eThekwini contractor, caught with R1m in stolen cables

Durban: Three suspects, one of whom is a registered contractor with the eThekwini Municipality’s electricity department, were arrested for allegedly stealing R1 million worth of copper cables worth, says a police source. The contractor was arrested last year for the same offence.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Friday night, two SAPS officers from the southern part of KZN, in Umkomaas, were patrolling the CBD when they noticed thick black smoke coming from Ilfracombe. Ilfracombe is a rural community along the coast, adjacent to Umkomaas. When the officers drew closer, they realised that copper cables were being smelted.

Police said the cables were “brand new” and had been removed from their wooden drums before being burnt. There were 23 rolls, all of which belonged to the eThekwini Municipality, valued at R1 million. Three suspects were arrested and detained at the Umkomaas SAPS.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said one of the three had been arrested before for the same offence. He is a contractor for the eThekwini Municipality, working with the electricity department. The contractor’s vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie, had the company details displayed on its doors. Police have seized the vehicle. The name of the is: BIYTECH (AA73).

Story continues below Advertisement

The municipal contractor that was found at the crime scene. Image: Supplied. A four-ton truck was found at the scene and also seized by police. The Mitsubishi truck did not have a licence plate. “There were a total of 23 rolls of cable belonging to Ethekwini electricity. The total value recovered was approximately R1 million. The exhibit was entered into sap13/620/2022,” the police source said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The eThekwini Municipality’s response to the arrest was vague. IOL had asked how long the contractor, under the name BIYTECH, had been employed by it. We also asked what repercussions the contractor faced, given the fact that the suspect was caught red handed with property belonging to the City.

The municipality did not answer either question. The City’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said: “The City is a very big organisation and, as a result, we are not yet aware of this arrest. If true, we would like to commend the police for the good work they have been doing in apprehending these criminals. “Yes, it is correct that the City is losing R1m every year due to cable theft which is unrelenting and, as a result, we find ourselves spending a considerable amount of money to replace cable that has been stolen.