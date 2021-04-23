WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

5. Super League collapses as Premier League clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League collapsed spectacularly this week after Premier League clubs withdrew from the deeply divisive project following a furious backlash by fans and authorities.

4. Tokyo Sexwale lays criminal complaint with Hawks about missing billions

Tokyo Sexwale said this week that billions of donor funds meant for students have been stolen from the SA Reserve Bank. But the National Treasury and SARB says there is no such cash and that he had been scammed.

3. Meet the woman who owns a petrol station, has an MBA and is also a chemical engineer

Qualified chemical engineer Thandi Mathabethe-Ngxongo bought her service station in Durban last month and is one of the few women fuel dealers in KwaZulu-Natal.

2. WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of KZN rugby player Lindani Myeni’s shooting

KZN rugby player Lindani Myeni, who lived in Hawaii with his wife and their two children, was killed by police officers responding to a report of a burglary in progress.

1. 21 pictures of the havoc and devastation from the Cape Town fire

A wildfire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial on Sunday and spread across the slopes of Table Mountain wreaked havoc and razed some much loved Cape Town landmarks.