21 pictures of the havoc and devastation from the Cape Town fire

Cape Town - Firefighters are hard at work battling the blaze that started in Rhodes Memorial on Sunday and spread to Vredehoek.
The wildfire that broke out early on Sunday morning spread overnight towards the Devils Peak Estate/Vredehoek area of the Cape Town City Bowl. Some areas were evacuated in the early hours of the morning as a precautionary measure.
The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management has said that evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as in Vredehoek, Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex.
All schools in Vredehoek had been asked to evacuate, and assessments were under way in Zonnebloem.
The City of Cape Town said it Air Quality Monitoring Unit had recorded very high levels of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) at the Foreshore Monitoring Station.
“Asthmatics and other sensitive receptors with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed, or alternatively leave the area if possible and to seek medical attention if respiratory distress is experienced,” the City said.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell advised Cape Town residents to stay away from the affected areas, and that “anyone who is able to avoid the City Bowl today and able to work from home, is urged to do so due”.
“Residents in the affected areas are advised to take note of the heavy smoke and soot and to seek medical attention if breathing becomes difficult.”
There have been no civilian injuries reported while five firefighters have sustained injuries.
Here are 21 pictures from yesterday and today’s firefighting efforts.