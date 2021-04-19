21 pictures of the havoc and devastation from the Cape Town fire

Cape Town - Firefighters are hard at work battling the blaze that started in Rhodes Memorial on Sunday and spread to Vredehoek. The wildfire that broke out early on Sunday morning spread overnight towards the Devils Peak Estate/Vredehoek area of the Cape Town City Bowl. Some areas were evacuated in the early hours of the morning as a precautionary measure. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management has said that evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as in Vredehoek, Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex. All schools in Vredehoek had been asked to evacuate, and assessments were under way in Zonnebloem. The City of Cape Town said it Air Quality Monitoring Unit had recorded very high levels of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) at the Foreshore Monitoring Station.

“Asthmatics and other sensitive receptors with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed, or alternatively leave the area if possible and to seek medical attention if respiratory distress is experienced,” the City said.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell advised Cape Town residents to stay away from the affected areas, and that “anyone who is able to avoid the City Bowl today and able to work from home, is urged to do so due”.

“Residents in the affected areas are advised to take note of the heavy smoke and soot and to seek medical attention if breathing becomes difficult.”

There have been no civilian injuries reported while five firefighters have sustained injuries.

Here are 21 pictures from yesterday and today’s firefighting efforts.

Sunday

A view of Table Mountain and how the beginning of the fire looked from Table View. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).

A view of Table Mountain and how the beginning of the fire looked from near Milnerton lagoon. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).

Firefighters were battling to contain a blaze that gutted part of Rhodes Memorial restaurant on Sunday. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).

UCT initiated an evacuation of student residences after the fire spread and reached the university. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

A tree was burning on Woolsack Drive at one of the UCT student residences on Sunday. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

UCT buildings were under threat on Sunday due to an out-of-control fire that is believed to have started at the Rhodes Memorial restaurant. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Law enforcement officers speaking to residents. Students and staff were told to evacuate the premises. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

FIREFIGHTERS trying to extinguish the fire The HW Pearson Building at UCT’s upper campus. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Firefighters trying to put out the fire at the HW Pearson Building at UCT’s upper campus. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

A helicopter aiding efforts to contain a vegetation fire in the mountain that reached UCT. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

A helicopter aiding efforts to contain a vegetation fire in the mountain that reached UCT. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Firefighters were also battling to extinguish the blaze at Jagger Library on Sunday. The director of the UCT libraries has said that the Reading Room of the Jagger Library has been gutted by fire. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Firefighters were also battling to extinguish the blaze at Jagger Library on Sunday. The director of the UCT libraries said the Reading Room of the Jagger Library had been gutted. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Vegetation alongside UCT’s upper campus is on fire. the Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Firefighters try to extinguish the blaze in the woods near Rhodes Memorial. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Monday

Vredehoek residents in Cape Town City Bowl began evacuating their homes early this morning as strong winds picked up at about 2am, fanning a fire that started last night. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

A woman sits with her dog inside her car as people were asked to leave their homes in Vredehoek in the early hours of this morning. Residents in Cape Town City Bowl began evacuating their homes early this morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed that evacuations were under way. Fire and Rescue vehicles were at the scene as the wind speed was predicted to increase throughout the morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as in Vredehoek, Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park, Mountain View complex, The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management says. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Vredehoek residents in Cape Town City Bowl began evacuating their homes early this morning. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Fire and Rescue vehicles around the Vredehoek area battling to contain the fire which had hopped across the road. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as in Vredehoek, Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management says. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Argus