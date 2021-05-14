WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the some of stories that engaged our readers this week:

5. Zim man with 151 children and 16 wives still wants more

The story of a 66-year-old Zimbabwean man, Misheck Nyandoro, who has proudly fathered 151 children from 16 wives trended across the world this week with Nyandoro dubbed “the world’s most fertile dad”.

4. Thousands come out to support Palestinians and condemn Israel in Cape Town

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town this week in solidarity with Paelstinians amid spiralling violence sparked by an attack on worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

3. AKA’s dad Tony Forbes speaks out against 'Mute AKA'

Following calls for AKA’s music to be muted on radio and streaming services after videos were leaked of an altercation with his dead fiancée Anele “Nellie“ Tembe, the rapper’s father came to his son’s defence.

2. Documents show new Zulu King Misuzulu got married last week

Conflicting reports on whether the new Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, could ascend to throne as he was not married were put to rest by a batch of legal documents from Home Affairs that confirmed that he was married last Thursday.

1. SA women could in the near future be allowed to marry more than one man

SA’s marriage laws could in the near future allow women to marry more than one husband. Legalisation of polyandry is one of the proposals in the Green Paper on Marriages published by Home Affairs recently.