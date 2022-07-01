WATCH: Firefighters battle bus blaze in Durban CBD

Durban - Onlookers watched as members from the Durban Metro fire department battled a bus blaze in the Durban central business district on Friday morning. According to Durban metro police spokesperson Geraldine Stevens, the bus caught alight on Cato street, around a kilometre and a half away from the Durban beachfront.

Stevens said that no injuries were reported. The driver of the bus escaped uninjured as well. It is believed that there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the fire. From the images and videos online, the back end of the Volvo bus caught alight. Stevens said that the cause of the fire is unknown, but confirmed that it started in the engine compartment.

The bus belongs to Nozulu Luxury Liners and was salvaged by Lighties Towing, who took it to Phoenix, north of Durban. Stevens said the fire department had cleared the road of debris. IOL