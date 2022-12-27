188 babies born on Christmas Day in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health said 188 babies were born at its public health facilities throughout the province on Christmas Day. The total number of babies born from midnight were 122 boys and 66 girls.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first baby to be welcomed on the special day was a baby girl born at Groote Schuur Hospital at midnight. She was born weighing 3.130 kg to new mother, Stella Masunda. The department said a minute later, also at Groote Schuur, Hospital another baby girl was born weighing 3.2kg to new mother, Miché Prins.

The third baby brought into the world was born at the Mitchells Plain MOU to Omgea Mazodza, weighing 3.34kg at 12.05am. It also said two sets of twins also made their arrival on Christmas Day, with the first set of twins, two girls, being born at Tygerberg Hospital at 4.30pm to Elvina Amos. “We congratulate all new parents on the birth of their babies on this special day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our message to all new parents is that of the importance of the first 1 000 days of a child’s life (from inception to two years old). Provide your baby with a safe environment and good nutrition,” the provincial health department said. It further encouraged all new parents to make sure the immunisations of the babies are up to date and parents play an active role in their development by talking to them and supporting them to reach their milestones. “The Department of Health looks forward to joining you on this journey,” it added.