AKA ’inconsolable’ after tragic death of fiancée Anele Tembe at Cape Town hotel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The family of Anele “Nelli” Tembe and her fiancé SA rapper AKA have confirmed her death in a statement released on Sunday. "It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancé, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,“ a statement said. "We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her. Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.“ Tembe died after an incident at the Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town. Police are investigating the matter, but according to paramedics a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel. SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 07:45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

Van Wyk said crime-scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to a fall outside a hotel in the Cape Town city centre.

“Shortly after 08H00 Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to a fall outside a hotel in the Cape Town city centre.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 22-year-old female had allegedly jumped from the tenth floor, landing on the road below.

“Medics assessed the patient who had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. While stabilizing the patient her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

Just last month AKA confirmed that he proposed to Tembe and had paid lobola.

AKA shared the news on social media, posting pictures of himself accompanied by a group of men who appeared to be his lobola delegation.

The rapper simply captioned the post with cow and heart emojis.

In February the “All Eyez On Me” rapper posted a picture of a diamond engagement ring displayed on Tembe’s ring finger, revealing that he has popped the question and his 21-year-old partner has said “Yes”.

The two had reportedly have been dating for just over a year.