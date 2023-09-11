Bad weather wreaks havoc on Cape roads: spike in road accident calls, 410 arrested

The recent cold front, heavy rains and wind have been blamed for a spike in road accidents in the Cape areas this past weekend. On Monday, the City of Cape Town released a statement saying its Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) had received more than 70 calls about motor vehicle accidents, with 18 pedestrian-related accidents at the weekend.

"In addition, the other enforcement departments arrested 410 suspects, one of whom was on the Top 100 list of people with outstanding warrants," CoCT's JP Smith said. He said drivers fail to take into account the bad weather and do not adjust their behaviour. "Instead of switching on their lights, slowing down, or increasing their following distances, they seem to do the opposite," Smith added.

Smith, an alderman with the city's Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, said the PECC responded to 76 emergency calls. "In addition, the PECC fielded 42 domestic violence and 120 assault calls. Traffic officers arrested 71 people: 51 for driving under the influence, five for reckless and negligent driving, and 15 for other offences.