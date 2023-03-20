Busy weekend for Cape Town’s Wilderness Search and Rescue teams as they respond to four mountain incidents

Cape Town - The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) teams had a busy weekend after responding to four mountain incidents around Cape Town. A dedicated team of professionals and volunteers from WSAR responded to four incidents this past weekend.

In the first incident, teams were activated by the ARCC - Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre - late on Saturday afternoon after a paraglider crashed on Lion’s Head. WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais said teams quickly mobilised and found the injured pilot below the “second jump” site. “A paramedic and rescue climber on board the Western Cape Department of Health EMS, and Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to the scene and the rescue team were hoisted down to the patient’s location.

"He was assessed and treated, before being hoisted up into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone and he was transported to hospital by ambulance," Marais said. In another incident in Somerset West, multiple teams, including the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services Drone Unit, were activated late on Saturday evening to assist in searching for a missing 82-year-old hiker at the Helderberg Nature Reserve. “The hiker had started his walk at 1pm and was reported missing by his partner when he failed to return home, and an extensive search was mounted, and continued late into Saturday night.

“Unfortunately, the hiker was found deceased and teams then assisted SAPS in carrying the remains of the deceased from the trail,” Marais said. At Du Toit's Kloof on Sunday, a team was deployed to assist SAPS in the recovery of a body from Smalblaar Kloof, near the top of the pass, in a third incident. “Once on scene, the remains were packaged into a stretcher and teams then slowly lowered the stretcher down a series of steep waterfalls using technical rope systems.

“The deceased was carried back to the forward staging point and the team stood down just before 4pm,“ Marais said. In the fourth incident, WSAR was contacted by a foreign hiker on Sunday evening after his hike took longer than expected. Marais said the 30-year-old hiker had started up India Venster and intended on descending Platteklip Gorge, but decided to call for help after sunset when it was unsafe to proceed, as he did not have a torch.

“Teams were transported to the top of Table Mountain in the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. They quickly hiked to his location and walked him back to the Upper Cableway Station. “He was brought down the mountain in the cable car,” Marais added. Marais extended condolences to family and friends of the two deceased.