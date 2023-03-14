Four mountain rescues keep rescuers busy in Cape Town

Cape Town - Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Teams had their hands full at the weekend, responding to four mountain incidents. At the Kogelberg Nature Reserve on Clarence Drive, a 40-year-old hiker who injured her leg while descending from the top abseil point on the Crystal Pools trail was rescued.

A team onboard a rescue helicopter were flown to the scene, where the hiker was assessed and treated, before being hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone and later transported to hospital. In the second incident, a passing hiker contacted WSAR after encountering a collapsed patient near the top of Platteklip Gorge, late on Friday afternoon. Teams were notified the patient had been able to slowly make her way to the upper cable station where she was assessed by paramedics and then driven to hospital.

On Saturday afternoon a team onboard the rescue helicopter were flown to Du Toitskloof after a 28-year-old hiker injured her leg while hiking back from the Kromriver waterfall. A paramedic and rescue climber were hoisted down to her location. She was assessed and treated on scene, before being hoisted into the aircraft and flown to a landing zone at the Du Toitskloof Lodge.

The last incident involved a hiker who was stranded on the India Venster hiking trail below the cableway on Sunday afternoon. When SANParks Rangers investigated, they could find no sign of the hiker. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “We’re fortunate to have such capable rescue aircraft and crews in the Western Cape. Without their assistance on Sunday afternoon, large teams of rescuers would have spent many hours in a highly technical environment, at night.

“Team members have responded to record numbers of rescues this year, and we thank them for their continued dedication. “We wish our patients a speedy recovery.” Contact the WSAR during and emergency on 021 937 0300.