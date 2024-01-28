Cape emergency responders contain blaze after hikers and visitors evacuated from Table Mountain

A fire that broke out near the Table Mountain aerial cableway has been contained. It is believed that a car caught alight and the fire spread to the vegetation near the popular tourist site.

SANParks - Table Mountain National Park reported that Tafelberg Road had to be closed for public safety. Guests were evacuated from the cableway while hikers were urged to leave the area as a safety precaution. "In response to the escalating Tafelberg Road fire, Table Mountain National Park contracted crews from NCC Wildfires, three Huey helicopters, the Black Hawk, and a spotter plane," SANParks - Table Mountain National Park said in a post on social media.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said reports are that a vehicle caught alight, and ignited nearby vegetation. “The first arriving officer quickly assessed the situation and reinforcements were immediately called upon. Eight firefighting resources were on scene, assisted by crews from TMNP. “This is an extensive area of vegetation alight and Tafelberg Road was closed off to the public to ensure emergency vehicles have unobstructed access,” he said.

Only days ago, City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services battled a blaze on Tygerberg Hills. Cape Argus reported that the fire, burnt through vegetation on the hillside. IOL previously reported that between January 1 and January 18, a total of 22 fires were reported.