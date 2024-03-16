Cape Peninsula baboon management task team hosts public engagement

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (CPBMJTT), a collaborative effort between SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, is set to host an online public information sharing engagement on Monday. The session, scheduled from 16.30 to 18.30, aims to provide residents from the Southern Peninsula, stakeholders, non-governmental organisations, and interested parties with insights into the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan (CPBSMP).

This plan serves as a comprehensive framework for the sustainable management of the Cape Peninsula's Chacma baboons, emphasising community involvement and area-based solutions. Key topics to be covered during the engagement include the presentation of the CPBSMP which will outline the strategic objectives and implementation strategies outlined in the CPBSMP, highlighting its significance for baboon management in the region. Interested parties are invited to join an online session discussing the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan. File Picture: JIM McLAGAN Attendees will be briefed on the interim guidelines adopted by the CPBMJTT to address current challenges in baboon management, along with key decisions taken to date.

Information regarding the composition of the Baboon Advisory Group and upcoming meetings with affected communities, stakeholders, and NGOs will be shared, providing opportunities for engagement and feedback. The CPBMJTT will also discuss timeframes and preparations for transitioning to the new management framework, slated for January 1, 2025. To participate in the online engagement, interested parties are required to RSVP by 14:00 on Monday, 18 March 2024, via email at [email protected].

The meeting will be hosted on Microsoft Office Teams, with the meeting ID and passcode provided for access on receipt of RSVP. Interested parties are invited to join an online session discussing the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan. File Picture: JIM McLAGAN In addition to the engagement session, the CPBMJTT has made the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan available for review here. This online engagement serves as a precursor to individual meetings with affected communities,stakeholders, and NGOs in the forthcoming weeks, fostering transparent communication and collaborative decision-making in baboon management efforts.