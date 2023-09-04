Baboon management plan a step closer

At least 800 comments received by the public are being considered as the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (JTT) is working towards finalising its Baboon Strategic Management Plan (BSMP) draft plan by the end of September. In July, the JTT, consisting of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, signed a memorandum of agreement, which they said set the foundation for the co-operation between the three parties for a sustainable management plan for the Cape Peninsula’s Chacma baboon population.

Once finalised, the JTT said the public and stakeholders would be engaged in developing local-level solutions. “The intention is to operationalise the BSMP with specific local strategies that address the different needs, circumstances, resources and geographical concerns of impacted communities, to ensure these are best suited and most appropriate to their respective areas, and are supported by residents as far as possible,” the collective authorities said. The JTT added that it was also looking at the feasibility of fences in areas where these may be the most effective in keeping baboons out of the urban areas, and in their natural habitat, as far as possible.

“The feasibility is based on the terrain, land ownership, available funding and the best return on investment, amongst others.” The meetings will commence in October 2023 and the intention is to finalise the community engagements within two to three months. At the community meetings, the JTT will present an analysis of human-baboon conflict issues in the affected neighbourhood or area.

The JTT intends to propose possible short-, medium- and long-term strategies for the specific area for consideration and discussion by the affected community The affected communities are encouraged to also propose strategies, actions and interventions from their side. The JTT said a report summarising the possible locations that may be considered for strategic fencing is being prepared and will be made available when completed.