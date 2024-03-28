Cape quake? CoCT disaster teams probe complaints of possible seismic activity in parts of Western Cape

The City of Cape Town says an investigation is under way following reports of a low magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. According to volcanodiscovery.com there was an unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like activity in South Africa, 14 kilometres south of Cape Town at around 5.39pm. Residents shared their experiences via volcanodiscovery.com.

Those living near Table View described the event as an explosion with weak shaking while in Milnerton and other areas, residents reported hearing windows rattling. One resident said: "It sounded like a rumble and like a thud could be felt which came from the ground. It lasted around two to five seconds. It felt as if a big truck had driven into our building. We were on the first floor and you could feel it." Another resident living in Lansdowne reported hearing a rumble and slight shaking.

Earthquake in cape Town parklands a few minutes ago? #capetown #Earthquake — Silent Warrior (@silentwarriorSA) March 27, 2024 Yes, my daughter and I felt that earth tremor at about 17:39 #CapeTown #Earthquake — Natalie /\/¯¯¯¯¯\/\ 🇿🇦 (@NatalieCapeTown) March 27, 2024 The City of Cape Town (CoCT) said its disaster management team is looking into the event.

Meanwhile, the Council for Geoscience said no seismic activity was recorded on its systems. Reports of an unconfirmed quake in parts of the Western Cape. Picture: volcanodiscovery.com

Last month, a light magnitude 3.49 earthquake occurred off the West Coast. According to Cape Argus, the epicentre was located approximately 20km west of Dassen Island in the Atlantic Ocean. According to volcanodiscovery.com a 4.1 magnitude was felt in Johannesburg in January. "A moderate magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit 73km away from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, South Africa, in the evening of Sunday, Jan 21, at 8.01 pm local time," the site reported.