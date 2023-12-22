The Year in Review 2023: A year of tremors and gas explosions in Joburg

With 2023 coming to an end, we focus on events that took place and left citizens shocked and sometimes paralysed with fear, fear of the unknown, and anxiety about what the unfortunate events mean for the wellbeing of Johannesburg. The first earthquake was felt in the morning hours of June 11 after a tremor that lasted just under half a minute travelled through Boksburg, in the City of Ekurhuleni and went through several municipalities in the province.

#Earthquake This was Benoni on the East Rand. pic.twitter.com/V6W30FbagO — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2023 People described the earthquake as a “scary” experience; others have said that an earthquake was added to the list of scary experiences South Africans were dealing with. A month later, in July, the South African Council of Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake had been registered near the Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine, on Gauteng’s West Rand. Fortunately, there were no reports of major injury or destruction around Johannesburg following the 2.90-magnitude earthquake.

As people were still adapting to the seismic event, a significant gas explosion occurred in the city center in July. It tore through the streets, resulting in damage to 34 cars, over 50 injuries, and the tragic loss of one man's life. Minibus taxis were thrown metres into the air as a huge crater tore open the tar over a long stretch of Bree Street. Emergency personnel and members of law enforcement monitored damages caused by the gas explosion that took place along Bree Street in the Joburg CBD. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers The CGS then confirmed an earthquake that occurred on October 4 at about 9.24pm in Johannesburg South.

There were no injuries reported, but people were left shaken. Although the Boksburg gas explosion happened towards the end of December 2022, and its impact went on to affect people even in 2023. The horrific explosion, which claimed 41 lives, took place when a tanker got stuck under a bridge and its gas contents exploded.

Among the deceased were a number of nurses who were working at Tambo Memorial Hospital when the explosion happened. A 32-year-old driver was initially arrested and charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent cause of an explosion resulting in death, and malicious damage to property. The gas explosion, as well as the earthquakes and tremors that troubled citizens, reignited an old debate about the city’s mining history.

However, on December 27, police said the suspect was interviewed and released on warning by the police, pending further investigations. The company that employed the driver said he was not negligent and did everything in his power to warn people about the danger. The driver had been on his way from Richards Bay to Botswana and, after an overnight stop, had taken an incorrect route.

A horrific explosion, which claimed 41 lives, took place when a tanker got stuck under a bridge and its gas contents exploded. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/ Independent Newspapers For decades, concerns persisted that Johannesburg was being eroded by acidic water from the mines. These mines had reached their storage capacity and were leaking a harmful mixture of chemicals. The city stands on a web of interlinking mine shafts, many of which have had their stays and supports removed and sold as scrap metal. As these tremors continue to haunt the city and surroundings, coupled with the devastating explosion, the government owes residents an explanation.