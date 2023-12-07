Cape Town Sevens: These are the road closures to look out for

The much-anticipated HSBC SVNS Festival is set to attract approximately 50,000 enthusiastic attendees each day at the DHL Stadium this weekend. This revamped festival promises an event that goes beyond rugby, offering a unique blend of sports, music, food, and immersive experiences, making it a must-attend event.

As it is expected to be quite the party, motorists have been urged to stay alert of road closures in the Green Point and V&A Waterfront precincts between 6am and 10.30pm on Saturday and Sunday and seek alternative routes. These are roads that will be affected: Hans Strijdom Ave and Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht Street South and North Lane East Bound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Buitengracht Street to Green Point Circle Eastbound Helen Suzman Boulevard from Green Point Circle to Beach Road West Bound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Beach Rd to Circle Westbound Helen Suzman Boulevard between Green Point Circle to Buitengracht Blvd To streamline traffic and enhance convenience for HSBC SVNS Cape Town ticket-holders, a park-and-ride system is recommended.

It is worth noting paid parking is available at various locations, including the CTICC, Ryk Tulbagh Square, Picbel Parkade (Strand Street), Plein Park (Corporation Street), and the V&A Waterfront (limited parking). Additionally, an e-hailing service hub will be set up at P13 off Green Point Main Road between York and Wigtown roads. In a bid to minimise traffic congestion, the City of Cape Town is providing a free MyCiTi shuttle service for ticket holders. The shuttles will depart from key locations such as the Civic Centre, CTICC, and Thibault Square MyCiTi stations starting at 7.30am on both event days, running on demand.

The last shuttle from the stadium to the Civic Centre will depart at 9.30pm. What makes this festival so good? The festival will feature 12 men's and women's rugby teams competing for the ultimate prize. South Africans can also look forward to captivating performances by renowned local entertainers such as DJ Zinhle, Jack Parow, NV Funk, Los Jetsons, Mila Rose, Sun-El Musician, and 3 Tons of Fun, among others.

To accommodate the influx of visitors and ensure a seamless experience, the DHL Stadium gates will open at 8am, with the first game kicking off at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday. Due to expected high attendance and traffic in the Green Point Precinct, parking around the stadium will be limited. Organisers advise attendees to plan their travel in advance, consider alternative transportation options and be aware of the temporary road closures to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience at the HSBC SVNS Festival.