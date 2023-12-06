Blitzboks begin Cape Town Sevens campaign against Great Britain

The action starts at 9am with two matches in the women’s competition – between Ireland and Brazil, as well as New Zealand and Great Britain. Some clashes will take place simultaneously at Hamilton’s Rugby Football Club, adjacent to the DHL Stadium.

The Blitzboks and Springbok Women ’s Sevens will kick off their HSBC Sevens Cape Town campaigns with two tricky matches before 11am on Saturday morning at the DHL Stadium .

The men’s competition starts at 10.06am, with matches between Samoa – the defending champions in Cape Town – and Australia, as well as New Zealand and Canada.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens team face France at 9.44am, and the Blitzboks’ opening match is against Great Britain at 10.50am.

The Blitzboks will also play in the last match of the day, at 7.34pm against Ireland. The top two teams in each of the three pools, as well as the two best third-placed teams will progress to the quarter-finals on Sunday, when the action again gets underway at 9am.