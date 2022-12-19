Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cape Town’s Fish Hoek Beach closed after ‘sewer overflow’

Fish Hoek beach is closed until further notice. File Picture

Published 46m ago

Cape Town - As temperatures rise, the City of Cape Town has announced the closure of the main bather area at Fish Hoek Beach until further notice due to a sewer overflow in the area.

The area was closed on Sunday, December 19.

The City said it was a precautionary measure.

“The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow in the area, the cause of which has yet to be identified.

“Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident.

“As a precaution, Fish Hoek Beach has been closed until further notice,” the City of Cape Town said.

“City Health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities, as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

“In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice,” it said.

The City said contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and it further stated anyone who entered the water did so at their own risk.

“Health Warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.

“We appreciate the public's co-operation during this time,” it said.

