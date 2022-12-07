Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Two more uMhlanga beaches closed yet again

In 2015 Umhlanga Beach was awarded with a Blue Flag as one of the Cleanest beach in Durban. l S’BONELO NGCOBO

In 2015 Umhlanga Beach was awarded with a Blue Flag as one of the Cleanest beach in Durban. l S’BONELO NGCOBO

Published 22m ago

Share

Durban – Recent water testing at two of Durban's beaches have led to their closure, the Northglen News reported Wednesday.

The uMhlanga Bronze Beach and uMhlanga Main beach were closed just days after eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that the City was open for business ahead of an expected bustling festive season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seven days ago, Kaunda announced the opening of both beaches.

According to Councillor Nicole Bollman, the re-opening was based on water quality tests conducted on November 25.

She told the publication that while the water quality for sewage bacteria had improved, the recent rains flushed content from the mouth of the Ohlanga River into the sea.

More on this

Despite the City's plan to tackle the ongoing sewage crisis and subsequent opening and closing of beaches, Bollman expressed concern at the City's failure to consider the resolution and repair of the sewer reticulation system in its entirety.

Story continues below Advertisement

Labelling Kaunda as "the master of his own demise and that of the City's infrastructure“, DA eThekwini caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa, said he (Kaunda) was criticising political parties like the DA for exposing criminality, poor service delivery, and complacency.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda demonstrated his swimming skills to officially declare festive season open. l THULI DLAMINI/ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY

Story continues below Advertisement

The DA had previously challenged Kaunda to swim at the uMhlanga Main Beach, but he opted to take a dip at Durban’s North Beach instead.

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalityCity of Ethekwini

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall