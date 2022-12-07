Two more uMhlanga beaches closed yet again

Durban – Recent water testing at two of Durban's beaches have led to their closure, the Northglen News reported Wednesday. The uMhlanga Bronze Beach and uMhlanga Main beach were closed just days after eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that the City was open for business ahead of an expected bustling festive season.

Seven days ago, Kaunda announced the opening of both beaches. According to Councillor Nicole Bollman, the re-opening was based on water quality tests conducted on November 25. She told the publication that while the water quality for sewage bacteria had improved, the recent rains flushed content from the mouth of the Ohlanga River into the sea.

Despite the City's plan to tackle the ongoing sewage crisis and subsequent opening and closing of beaches, Bollman expressed concern at the City's failure to consider the resolution and repair of the sewer reticulation system in its entirety.

Labelling Kaunda as "the master of his own demise and that of the City's infrastructure“, DA eThekwini caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa, said he (Kaunda) was criticising political parties like the DA for exposing criminality, poor service delivery, and complacency. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda demonstrated his swimming skills to officially declare festive season open. l THULI DLAMINI/ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY

