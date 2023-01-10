Cape Town - A joint operation by police in Cape Town and members attached to the City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 10 suspects after a burglary at the Gift of the Givers’ office in Athlone. On Monday, staff reporting to the office in Belgravia found the premises trashed.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said staff entering the premises noticed the main door of the building was open. “As they put their foot in, they saw it was a complete mess. Gift of the Givers offices were ransacked during a burglary on Monday. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “We can confirm a laptop, PC, TV and clothing were stolen. The clothing that was stolen was being packed by our team to make packs for the fire victims in the past six fires that have occurred in the Western Cape.

“Some awards and frames that were given to Gift of the Givers were also stolen,” Sablay told IOL. Sablay urged whoever took the laptop to please return it. “The laptop that was stolen: if we could just have that back. On that laptop are the names of people who came to register for any social assistance in terms of food hampers. Some soup kitchens have come to register, people who require wheelchairs, schools who require stationery. People who were affected by fires are also registered on there.”

Gift of the Givers offices were ransacked during a burglary on Monday. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Hours later, a joint operation led law enforcement officials to Hanover Park. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the operation was conducted by members of the Maitland Flying Squad, SAPS K9, National Intervention Unit, Metro Police, Metro K9, and Law Enforcement. South Africa Cape Town 09- January- 2023 - Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay Photo:Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “Information was received that four premises in Hanover Park were storing suspected stolen property, allegedly taken during a housebreaking and theft at the warehouse of a non-profitable organisation.

“A case was reported at Lansdowne SAPS. Upon searching the identified premises various stolen property was recovered which was identified by a representative of the organisation as their property taken during the commission of the said crime,” Van Wyk said. Sablay told IOL that community assistance was key in recovering some of the stolen items. “All credit is due to the community who called Gift of the Givers office lines and remained anonymous. Those who contacted the South African Police Service and gave us the addresses where to find the stolen goods. It was all 100% correct. Some items were found.

“Some suspects have been taken in. The operation is ongoing,” he said. Van Wyk confirmed that 10 male and female suspects were arrested. “Ten suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and detained at Philippi SAPS for further investigation.

“The members were thanked for their good work and working relationship with other law enforcement agencies. “Community involvement is pivotal in the fight against crime, and they were also thanked for their co-operation and willingness to provide the necessary information that led to the arrest of the suspect,” Van Wyk said. Sablay added: “All compliments to the community. It just shows if everyone works together what can be achieved. It also shows when crime is reported what great outcomes it can have.