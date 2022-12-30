LOOK: Gift of the Givers helps Du Noon residents after fire damaged their structures

Cape Town – Gift of the Givers is lending a helping hand to homeless Du Noon resident following a fire that damaged their homes on Friday afternoon. The fire destroyed a number of structures and teams were busy assisting community members who lost all their belongings in the blaze.

Speaking to IOL, Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said that they were contacted by community members as well as Sassa (the South African Social Security Agency) informing them about the fire in Du Noon in the afternoon. Video: Gift of the Givers/Supplied “When our teams got here, the fire department was still busy putting out the fire. Community members, most of whom were at work, completely (lost) everything and as we were still busy on the fire site, a few community members who came back from work came shouting and running, hoping that their structures were not burnt.

“We saw one lady throwing herself on the floor and bursting into tears uncontrollably, saying this is all what she had and her kid’s school clothing for next year and stationery, as well as everything she had was completely lost. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Supplied “As I am speaking right now, we are still waiting for the community members to come back home and few of them are in the Eastern Cape and when they come back all the structures will be burnt out.

Picture: Gift of the Givers/Supplied “While our teams are still busy on the ground, (the) Department of Social Development is assisting with registration in order for the members to be able to get relief funds, although it may take time,” he said. IOL