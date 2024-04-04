Curro Holdings clears the air over ‘racist’ advert campaign

An internal investigation into a recent Curro marketing campaign has revealed that the images used on social media were taken from a recent excursion and parents were approached for consent prior to the images being posted. Curro Holdings came under fire this week over an advert that went viral showing a black child “employed” as a cashier while a white child was “employed” as a veterinarian.

Curro's portfolio manager of special projects, Melanie Fortuin-Durr said the investigations have so far established that the images of the children were part of an excursion by learners at a Curro school in the Western Cape. "They originated from a visit to an activity centre in which the children all had an opportunity to play alternate roles each, including that of a cashier, a veterinarian and a banker. The images were used with consent from their parents in terms of our existing policies and the relevant school community did not take offence at the posting on its community page," she said. Fortuin-Durr added that the mother of the child portrayed as a cashier said her daughter was not stereotyped in any way and had an opportunity to play all the roles.

Curro Holdings has come under fire after an advert went viral. Picture: X/Edited by Se-Anne Rall "The mother said her daughter’s teacher had also shared pictures with her where she could see the fun her daughter was having. Her daughter had specifically enjoyed the role of cashier. The mother is unhappy that the public interpretation of the picture of her daughter is out of this context and being used divisively," Fortuin-Durr added.

The group has since apologised for the post and deleted it from its social media channels. "At the time we immediately apologised for the post which was removed. We announced that we would investigate to fully understand the circumstances and to take steps to ensure the regrettable incident is not repeated in future," Fortuin-Durr said. Curro Holdings has conceded that the selection of images in the social media post did not accurately portray the extent of the educational experience and joyful play by all the children participating.

“This led to public criticism and created a public perception which is not in line with Curro’s commitment to diversity and non-racism and to our promise that every child matters,” she stated. Curro Holdings said it remains committed to creating school environments which are welcoming and nurturing to its learners and takes seriously any shortcoming or failures in succeeding in this mission.