EFF won’t attend Sona reply by Ramaphosa

Cape Town - The EFF will not attend the sitting of Parliament when President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday. It said Ramaphosa had failed to lead the country and he had not been held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said the president could not claim to lead the country when he has taken Parliament to court. “By taking Parliament to court, Ramaphosa has taken the people of South Africa to court for trying to execute accountability,” said the EFF.

More on this Police Minister Bheki Cele forced to withdraw remarks that DA leader John Steenhuisen was an abuser

Meanwhile, earlier Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said he was not expecting any disruption during the reply by Ramaphosa. Gungubele said while they were expecting the president to deliver his reply, if there were disruptions, that would have to be contained. He said government and Parliament would have to be on the alert if any disruption happened.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Sona was marred by disruption and ejection of the EFF by security officials last Thursday. During the two-day debate this week in the Chamber, there were heated exchanges between members of different parties.

Story continues below Advertisement