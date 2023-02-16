Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, February 16, 2023

EFF won’t attend Sona reply by Ramaphosa

South Africa- Cape Town - 14- February 2023-Political parties debate President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address in Parliament from Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa listens to the 2023 State of the Nation debate in the Cape Town City Hall. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The EFF will not attend the sitting of Parliament when President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

It said Ramaphosa had failed to lead the country and he had not been held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

It said the president could not claim to lead the country when he has taken Parliament to court.

“By taking Parliament to court, Ramaphosa has taken the people of South Africa to court for trying to execute accountability,” said the EFF.

Meanwhile, earlier Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said he was not expecting any disruption during the reply by Ramaphosa.

Gungubele said while they were expecting the president to deliver his reply, if there were disruptions, that would have to be contained.

He said government and Parliament would have to be on the alert if any disruption happened.

The Sona was marred by disruption and ejection of the EFF by security officials last Thursday.

During the two-day debate this week in the Chamber, there were heated exchanges between members of different parties.

“The possibility of chaos today, you will never predict parliamentary chaos. The key thing is that if it happens, it must be contained, it must be within the acceptable prescripts. We are not saying it's not going to happen, but we stay on the alert and Parliament has demonstrated to be on top of that, especially the security cluster,” said Gungubele.

