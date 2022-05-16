EFFSC calls for expulsion of white student caught urinating on black student’s desk, books

The EFF Student Command is calling for a white Stellenbosch University student to be expelled after he was filmed urinating on a black student's desk and books. The Weekend Argus reported that the university launched an official investigation of the incident which was captured on video.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, the student is seen urinating on the items. According to Sasco, the white student allegedly broke into a black student's room at the Huis Marais residence in the early hours of Sunday morning. Sasco said the black student was asleep at the time and he had heard noise in his room. When he woke up, he saw the white student urinating on his desk, books and laptop. "This hooligan not only urinated on a black student's textbooks but also damaged his laptop. We demand that the university ensures justice prevails. If not, ground forces off the EFFSC in Stellenbosch will find creative ways in its pursuit," said national spokesperson, Xola Mehlomakulu.

So this the racism we will be sending our kids to



It is said White kids at Stellenbosch University can just come pee in your room anytime because you're black pic.twitter.com/jZhddRjnKU — Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) May 15, 2022 Mehlomakulu said it was disturbing that when the student was confronted, he said it was a tradition.

Story continues below Advertisment

University spokesperson, Martin Viljoen, said they are deeply concerned about the seriousness of what has transpired. "The institution strongly condemns any destructive behaviour such as the incident in the Huis Marais Residence on the Stellenbosch Campus," he said. Viljoen said the student is not residing in the residence at the moment and necessary and decisive action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Story continues below Advertisment