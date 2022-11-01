Eight suspects linked to cocaine smuggling ring between South Africa, Brazil arrested

Cape Town - Eight suspects linked to a cocaine smuggling ring between South Africa and Brazil were expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The suspects handed themselves over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Tuesday morning.

According to the Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale the arrests are part of an extensive joint investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Australian Federal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “On June 2, 2021, a suspect driving a bakkie pulling a trailer with a boat was arrested after 805 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed inside the hull of the ski-boat on the N1 highway in Pretoria. The drugs had an estimated value of R400 million,” Mogale said. At the time, Niel Peter van Zyl, 40, was arrested.

After Van Zyl’s arrest, the Hawks went to the Strand in Cape Town where they busted Rafiek Baderoen, Rashied Baderoen, and Michael Norman. The four men were taken to Pretoria where Tenikatis Valdas was later arrested at OR Tambo Airport trying to flee the country. Israeli national Ahmed Isa with Lithuanians Donates Jukna and Jonas Zulpha have managed to evade authorities.

Isa is currently wanted by Interpol and thought to be hiding in the Cape Town area. “Eight further suspects who were identified as members of an international drug trafficking organisation smuggling cocaine between South Africa and Brazil were arrested this morning after handing themselves over. “A bakkie, trailer, three boats and a rubber duck with a combined value of more than R18,6 million; seized drugs and cash that was seized from the suspect have been forfeited to the State,” Mogale said.

She said 16 more suspects, including an alleged kingpin who is also being sought by Belgian authorities have been identified. “The investigation is ongoing,” Mogale said. [email protected]