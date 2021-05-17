’Embrace the gift of God in science,’ says Bishop after receiving Covid vaccine

CAPE TOWN - Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says South Africans must embrace the gift of God in science.

Speaking on the sidelines after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine at Esangweni Community Health Care Centre in Tembisa, Mpumlwana who is the general secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) also reminded the public to practice non-pharmaceutical intervention.

South Africa kicked off it’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Monday. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says government aims to vaccinate five million SA citizens aged over 60 by the end of June.

“All the national church leaders of the member churches have committed to the message of Christ that says that ‘I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly’ and part of our commitment to save lives is to say South Africans must embrace the gift of God in science,” said Mpumlwana.

“We must not only accept science when it makes clothes for us or when it makes cameras and cell phones and not accept science when it brings health,” he added.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary of the SACC got his vaccine at Esangweni CHC. #VaccineRolloutSA #IChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/fbC2ExtF52 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 17, 2021

Reverend Frank Chikane, who was also at the facility to receive his vaccine, said as leaders in the church, they decided to go first and lead the way.

“We came here because we wanted to show the way. I registered, I was ready to wait until I was told to come but we decided as church leaders in the Council of Churches to actually show the way. We should come first, go and show that vaccines don’t kill they help,” said Chikane.

Message from Rev Frank Chikane after he got his jab at Esangweni Community Health Care Centre in Tembisa #IChooseVaccination #VaccineRolloutSA pic.twitter.com/7TUViQIKjj — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 17, 2021

Earlier today, the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was vaccinated in the Western Cape , where Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out had started. The 89-year-old Tutu and wife, Leah Tutu, were among the first in the province to get vaccinated at Brooklyn Chest Hospital.

