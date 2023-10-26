Eskom brings further relief as it suspends load shedding until Sunday

The nation can breathe better as it will be watching the Springboks play against New Zealand uninterrupted.
On Thursday, Eskom announced it would be suspending load shedding until 4pm on Sunday.
This is due to sufficient generation capacity, including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service, as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend.
“Load shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Sunday. Eskom will continue to monitor the power system and publish the week-ahead outlook on Sunday,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.
This comes after the power utility announced on Wednesday, that load shedding will be suspended until Thursday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Eskom launched the cross-border standard offer programme (CBSOP) for short-term energy purchases from neighbouring countries and cross-border Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
It said the move gave impetus to South Africa’s efforts to add more megawatts to the national electricity grid and address load shedding.
It hopes to contract around 1,000 MW with the programme, which will significantly reduce the current capacity constraints.