Eskom brings further relief as it suspends load shedding until Sunday

The nation can breathe better as it will be watching the Springboks play against New Zealand uninterrupted. On Thursday, Eskom announced it would be suspending load shedding until 4pm on Sunday.

This is due to sufficient generation capacity, including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service, as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend. “Load shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Sunday. Eskom will continue to monitor the power system and publish the week-ahead outlook on Sunday,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said. This comes after the power utility announced on Wednesday, that load shedding will be suspended until Thursday afternoon.