Load shedding suspended until Thursday

Power utility Eskom has given South Africans a bit more reprieve after it announced load shedding will be suspended until Thursday afternoon. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said while the generation fleet is currently fairly constrained, emergency reserves are adequate, and as a result, load shedding will remain suspended until 4pm on Thursday, October 26.

“Stage 1 load shedding will resume on Thursday from 4pm until 5am on Friday. Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 4pm,” Mokwena said. The power utility said the anticipated evening peak demand is 27,214 MW. “Eskom appeals to the members of the public to reduce demand from 5pm to 9pm by switching off geysers and pool pumps to ease pressure on the power system and continue suspending load-shedding,” Mokwena said.

The power utility has suspended load shedding since last week as its emergency reserves remain adequate. On Tuesday, Eskom launched the cross-border standard offer programme (CBSOP) for short-term energy purchases from neighbouring countries and cross-border Independent Power Producers (IPPs). It said the move gave impetus to South Africa’s efforts to add more megawatts to the national electricity grid and address load shedding.