Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, October 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Eskom suspends load shedding until Tuesday

Load shedding has been suspended until Tuesday. File Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Load shedding has been suspended until Tuesday. File Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 45m ago

Share

As the nation celebrates the win of the Springboks headed to the finals in the Rugby World Cup, Eskom seems to have improved its generation performance and has now announced the suspension of load shedding until Tuesday.

This comes after the power utility announced on Thursday, October 19, that it will be suspending load shedding until Monday.

However, it seems the continuous improvement of its generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered has become a blessing in disguise to South Africans.

“Load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 4pm.

“Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. “Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said.

Breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity. The demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW.

Last week, the power utility confirmed that the Kusile power station unit 1 is back in service, a month and a half ahead of time.

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomSouth AfricaLoadsheddingLoadshedding