Eskom suspends load shedding until Tuesday

As the nation celebrates the win of the Springboks headed to the finals in the Rugby World Cup, Eskom seems to have improved its generation performance and has now announced the suspension of load shedding until Tuesday. This comes after the power utility announced on Thursday, October 19, that it will be suspending load shedding until Monday.

However, it seems the continuous improvement of its generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered has become a blessing in disguise to South Africans. “Load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 4pm. “Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. “Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday.