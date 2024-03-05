Eskom Koeberg nuclear power station conducts full-volume siren tests: What you need to know

Residents surrounding the Koeberg Nuclear power station are advised to expect a routine full-volume siren test on Tuesday between 10am and 12pm. This test, conducted as part of the station's emergency preparedness plan, will encompass areas including Atlantis, Duynefontein, Melkbosstrand, Van Riebeeckstrand, Philadelphia, Bloubergstrand, Bloubergrant, West Beach, Sunningdale, Parklands, Robben Island and the farms surrounding Koeberg Nuclear power station.

The purpose of this test is to ensure the functionality of the public warning sirens, integral components of the station's emergency response strategy. Although the sirens will emit loud, sustained sounds during the testing period, residents should note that this is solely a drill, and no action is necessary from the public. In the event of maintenance requirements, individual sirens may undergo re-testing on March 6 and 7.

Eskom emphasises the importance of these tests in maintaining readiness for any potential emergency situation. The power utility also urged residents to report any faulty or damaged sirens promptly. What is an emergency nuclear power siren test? The siren test is used to verify the functionality of public warning sirens around a nuclear power station, ensuring they are operational in the event of an emergency.

Members of the public can expect the activation of sirens emitting loud, sustained sounds and pre-scheduled dates and times are announced to prevent public alarm. These tests are done regularly in a bid to identify and promptly rectify faulty equipment, ensuring constant operational readiness. Members of the public are urged to familiarise themselves with siren sounds, facilitating swift recognition during actual emergencies.

Tests enable local authorities and the power station to practise communication and response plans alongside the public. Key Points to Remember – Siren tests are routine and pre-scheduled. Residents should not panic if they hear them.