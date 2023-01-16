Flags to fly at half mast for seven days in honour of SA’s first democratic parliamentary Speaker, Dr Frene Ginwala

From Tuesday, the country will observe a seven-day mourning period following the death of Dr Frene Ginwala. Ginwala, aged 90, died just weeks after suffering a stroke.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of Tuesday, January 24. The Presidency will in the coming days announce details of an official memorial service that will take place in Johannesburg next Tuesday. This event, the Presidency confirmed, will serve as a national tribute to the late Speaker.

Tributes flowed from various sectors of the country following news of the stalwart's death. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Ginwala was among the revered, courageous and selfless revolutionaries who dedicated their entire life to the attainment of the free society. “As a torchbearer of our post-apartheid Parliament, Dr Ginwala was exceptional and instrumental in the formation of one of the most acclaimed democracies and one of the best constitutions in the world,” he added.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo thanked Ginwala's family for sharing her with all the people of South Africa and beyond. “Dr Ginwala made many contributions in different capacities to our constitutional democracy,” he said. In 2005, Dr Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.

