Golden Arrow to increase bus fares for Cape commuters after Christmas

Cape Town - Commuters will have to fork out more with the Golden Arrow Bus Services announcement of a 6.95% increase in bus fares effective from December 27. The bus company says that it will be implementing a 6.95% average across the board increase on all cash and muti journey products (formerly known as clipcards) and GABS Gold Cards, a once-off purchase, will however remain at R35.

The company said the increases in the cost of diesel coupled with wage hikes and unexpectedly high increases in the cost of components had made it impossible to avoid the move. “Golden Arrow has worked tirelessly to identify and increase efficiencies across our operations, and we will continue to focus on exploiting all cost saving opportunities available to us,” “We remain acutely aware that our passengers find themselves in the same difficult economic climate as we do,”

“We would therefore like to assure our passengers and stakeholders that this decision was not taken lightly and that the increased amount is significantly lower than what is required to actually offset cost increases,” GABS said in a statement. The bus company further said passengers could postpone paying the increased fares until January 25, 2023, in the case of 10-ride multi-journey products (which are valid for 30 days) bought on December 26, 2022, and until March 26, 2023 in the case of 48-ride multi-journey products (valid for 90 days) bought on the same date. “To make the most of our product offerings and access the greatest savings, we would advise that passengers purchase a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash. Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%,”

“Golden Arrow remains committed to providing our passengers with safe and reliable services, and despite the increase, bus travel remains a viable public transport option,” GABS said. The new fare structures can be obtained from the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63. IOL