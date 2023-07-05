The International News Media Association (INMA) Africa News Media Summit kicks off this week and everyone is invited to join. The INMA is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue in a multi-platform environment.

The summit will be hosted virtually on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, and is set out to learn where African media companies fit into the global trends surrounding subscriptions, advertising, product and revenue diversification, and more. The INMA has nearly 20,000 members at over 900 news media companies in 77 countries which represent thousands of news brands. A host of influential speakers within the media industry from across the African continent will be speaking on a range of topics, including artificial intelligence and the future of news media.

One of the speakers who will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to the summit is the Editor-in-Chief of IOL, Lance Witten. Sandy Naude from the INMA Board Executive and Founder and Africa Advisory Committee said the summit has been running annually for four years and its delegate numbers have grown year-on-year to engage in an opportunity to share best practices via a uniquely African perspective. “The media challenges in Africa mirror those internationally, however, some of the solutions, to be showcased tomorrow and Friday’s summit celebrates Africa’s creativity and courage in growing their businesses in difficult circumstances.