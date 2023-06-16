Insurers still counting the cost Western Cape storm damage

Cape Town - Insurers are still counting the cost of the damage suffered during heavy rain in the last few days in areas such Paarl, Wellington, Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Franschhoek and Worcester.

On Thursday, one of South Africa’s long-term insurance companies, Santam revealed that it was expecting more damage to be reported in next coming days as it was too early to quantify the extent of the damage caused by stormy weather conditions in Western Cape.