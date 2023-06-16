Insurers still counting the cost Western Cape storm damage

Cape Town - Insurers are still counting the cost of the damage suffered during heavy rain in the last few days in areas such Paarl, Wellington, Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Franschhoek and Worcester.
On Thursday, one of South Africa’s long-term insurance companies, Santam revealed that it was expecting more damage to be reported in next coming days as it was too early to quantify the extent of the damage caused by stormy weather conditions in Western Cape.
In the meantime they have shared tips urging residents to stay safe during the inclement weather conditions.
Road use tips:
- Use a GPS or App-related maps to find viable routes to use when travelling in the affected areas.
- Drive slowly – slower driving minimises damages linked to storms and combats slippery roads.
- If affected, locate a safe, covered area immediately or pull over under an overpass, provided it is safe to do so.
- Undercover parking at malls and petrol stations is a good temporary solution to protecting your car during a severe downpour.
- If you are affected by a storm, immediately report the incident to your insurer.
Property tips:
- In the event of heavy rain, always try and divert water 'run-off' away from your house, if possible.
- Identify areas where water is likely to pool and flood into your home and address these by installing preventative measures such as a dry well. You could also consider installing tubes and pipes which could facilitate water into and out of the well.
- Ensure that stormwater infrastructure and the road on your property is kept clean. Conventional stormwater infrastructure quickly drains stormwater to rivers and streams, driving the water away from your property.
- Pack an emergency box. If you live in an area that's known for flooding, please make sure you know what to do when your house floods.
