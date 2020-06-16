IOL Youth Day Mini Film Festival: Watch Haroon Gunn-Salie's Zonnebloem renamed

The date marked the centenary of the 1913 Natives Land Act in South Africa.

Seven years later, all street signs for Zonnebloem in Cape Town remain renamed 'District Six' through this intervention.

The filmed artwork 'Zonnebloem renamed' is described as "a brazen attempt by Gunn-Salie to change apartheid and colonial heritage that dominates peoples popular memory in Cape Town and South Africa, through artwork, social action and intervention".

It forms part of the line-up for IOL's Youth Day Mini Film Festival, which sees a specially curated selection of documentaries and features about youth activism and topical issues being made available on the IOL website for free for the 24 hours of June 16.

The short film forms part of the Gunn-Salie's ongoing collaboration with District Six residents titled WITNESS. "District Six was a closely-knit, vibrant and multicultural community until the forced removal by the apartheid decree during the 1970s from Cape Town’s city center, when the area was declared ‘whites only’ under the Group Areas Act in 1968. During this time, District Six was officially renamed by the apartheid government as Zonnebloem. The renaming further erased the history of the area and people from maps, memories and public spaces," says Gunn-Salie.

